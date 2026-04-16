Huskies-Saguenéens Schedule Announced

Published on April 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Regardless of the outcome of the Armada-Regiment series, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens are guaranteed to face off in the semi-finals of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs, presented by Proxi.

Here is the schedule for this matchup, which begins on Friday, April 24, in Chicoutimi.

1 Ven/Fri 2026-04-24 19h/7pm Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi

2 Sam/Sat 2026-04-25 19h/7pm Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi

3 Mar/Tue 2026-04-28 19h/7pm Chicoutimi Rouyn-Noranda

4 Mer/Wed 2026-04-29 19h/7pm Chicoutimi Rouyn-Noranda

5 Ven/Fri* 2026-05-01 19h/7pm Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi

6 Dim/Sun* 2026-05-03 16h/4pm Chicoutimi Rouyn-Noranda

7 Mar/Tue* 2026-05-05 19h/7pm Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi

*if necessary

In the regular season, the Huskies finished third in the overall standings with 87 points. The Saguenéens finished second with 103 points.

In the first round, the Huskies defeated the Gatineau Olympiques in seven games before sweeping the Shawinigan Cataractes.

The Saguenéens, meanwhile, remain undefeated in the playoffs after sweeping the Halifax Mooseheads and the Québec Remparts.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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