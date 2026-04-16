Stanford Named QMJHL Personality of the Year; Dwyer Earns General Manager of the Year Nomination

Published on April 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club announced today that President Glenn Stanford has been named the recipient of the Paul-Dumont Trophy, awarded annually by the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to the league's Personality of the Year. The award was presented Wednesday as part of the QMJHL's annual Golden Puck ceremony recognizing individual excellence across the 2025-26 season.

Presented since the 1989-90 season, the Paul-Dumont Trophy honours individuals who exemplify outstanding character, leadership and positive media contributions that enhance the image and well-being of the QMJHL. The award has traditionally been presented to players, making Stanford's selection as a front office executive a distinguished and rare recognition of the impact he and the Regiment organization have had on the league in their inaugural season.

In its first year of play, the Regiment set a new standard for QMJHL expansion franchises, averaging 5,234 spectators per game at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, a record for any first-year club in league history. The team finished third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall in the QMJHL standings. Stanford, who brings extensive experience in professional hockey from his work in the AHL and ECHL among other leagues, was credited by the league for his deep familiarity with the St. John's market and his role in the success of major junior hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Whenever a person receives an award, it is never about the individual, but more about the people around them," said Stanford. "Such is the case here. Our front office staff works tirelessly behind the scenes. Gordie and the coaching staff put a great product on the ice. And our season ticket holders, corporate partners and fans stepped up in a way that made everything possible. I am proud to represent all of them in receiving this honour, and deeply grateful to the QMJHL for this recognition."

The Regiment also announced that General Manager Gordie Dwyer was named a finalist for the Maurice-Filion Trophy, presented each season to the QMJHL's General Manager of the Year. The award was presented to Yanick Jean of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, who guided his club to a second-place regular season finish just one point behind the Moncton Wildcats for top spot in the QMJHL.

Dwyer's finalist recognition reflects a series of formative roster decisions that helped establish the Regiment as a competitive presence in the Eastern Conference. Prior to the season, Dwyer acquired forward Justin Larose, selected Marek Danicek in the CHL Import Draft and added veteran Dominic Pilote. Dwyer further strengthened the roster at mid-season, adding forwards Alexis Michaud and Ryan Dwyer, defenceman Alexis Mathieu and goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault, whose arrival stabilized the crease and contributed to the team's strong second-half performance.

The Regiment are currently competing in the second round of the 2026 QMJHL Playoffs against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Game 5 at Mary Brown's Centre is sold out. Fans wishing to attend future home playoff games are encouraged to follow the Regiment's official channels for ticketing updates. 2026-27 season tickets are now on sale at nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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