Regiment Outlast Armada 5-4 in Game Four

Published on April 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment got their second round series back to all square in a dramatic 5-4 win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Game Four on Tuesday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Olivier Lemieux opened the scoring for the Armada 58 seconds into the game to give the visitors an early lead which they secured heading into the first intermission.

Dawson Sharkey replied for the Regiment on the powerplay 6:44 into the middle frame before a Dominic Pilote deflection late with 2:05 left in the second gave Newfoundland a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes of play.

Justin Carbonneau and Mael Lavigne struck 39 seconds apart inside the opening three minutes of the third period to give Blainville a 3-2 lead in a flash.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards got it back to level with a tight angle snipe 12 minutes before the end of regulation before Maddex Marmulak sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a bullet from the high slot to make it 4-3 Regiment with 4:24 to go.

Tyson Goguen added an insurance tally empty netter with 58 seconds left which proved vital as Lavigne nabbed a second 16 seconds before the final whistle. Newfoundland would hang on for a wild 5-4 victory to make this series a best of three heading into the weekend.

Game Five is right back here on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre. Puckdrop is set for 7:00pm and tickets are on sale now online at tickets.nlregiment.com or during box office hours at the Mary Brown's Centre.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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