Teammates Name Donald Hickey Murphy's Pharmacy Players' Player of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce that Donald Hickey has been named the Players' Player of the Year, presented by Murphy's Pharmacy.

Voted on by his teammates, this award is a true reflection of the impact Hickey has had inside the locker room this season. His dedication, consistency, and team-first mentality have earned him the respect and admiration of everyone around him.

Already recognized by the coaching staff as the team's Hardest Working Player, Hickey's influence extends far beyond his on-ice performance. His work ethic, professionalism, and commitment to his teammates have made him a cornerstone of the Islanders' success this season.

A fan favourite and leader by example, Hickey's contributions have not gone unnoticed, making him a well-deserving recipient of this year's Players' Player of the Year honour.

The Islanders would also like to thank Murphy's Pharmacy for their continued support.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.