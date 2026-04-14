Regiment Fall 4-1 to Armada in Game Three
Published on April 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Newfoundland Regiment News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment fell 4-1 to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Game Three on Monday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Justin Carbonneau opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game to give the visiting Armada a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Dawson Sharkey responded for the Regiment on the powerplay with 2:52 left in the middle frame to make it 1-1 before Matt Gosselin regained the lead for Blainville eight seconds before the second intermission to make it 2-1 visitors after two.
Olivier Lemieux added an insurance tally for the Armada five minutes into the third period and Vincent Desjardins sealed with an empty netter to make it a 4-1 final for Blainville-Boisbriand.
Game Four is right back here on Tuesday night at the Mary Brown's Centre. Puckdrop is set for 7:00pm and tickets for Game 4 & 5 on the rock are on sale now online at tickets.nlregiment.com or during box office hours at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Regiment Fall 4-1 to Armada in Game Three - Newfoundland Regiment
- Captain Marcus Kearsey Earns UPEI's Scholastic Player of the Year Honours - Charlottetown Islanders
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