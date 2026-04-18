Regiment Blanked 3-0 by Armada in Game Five
Published on April 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Newfoundland Regiment News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment couldn't solve the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Game Five as they fell 3-0 on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
After a goalless opening half of the game, Justin Carbonneau broke the deadlock with 10:14 left in the second period to give the Armada a 1-0 lead.
Olivier Lemieux bagged a pair of goals late in the middle frame to make it 3-0 Blainville after 40 minutes.
Despite a decent late push, the Regiment couldn't sneak one past Armada netminder William Lacelle as he turned away all 32 shots he faced to secure a 3-0 road win.
Game Six is in enemy territory on Sunday afternoon at the Centre d'Excellence Sport Rousseau in Boisbriand. Puckdrop is set for 4:30pm NL time.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Regiment Blanked 3-0 by Armada in Game Five - Newfoundland Regiment
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