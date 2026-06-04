Regiment Named Finalists for Two QMJHL Awards of Excellence

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club has been announced as a finalist for two QMJHL Awards of Excellence, the Jean-Sawyer Trophy and the John-Horman Trophy, adding further league recognition to the team's record-breaking inaugural season.

Jean-Sawyer Trophy - Marketing Team of the Year: Awarded annually to the QMJHL's outstanding marketing organization, the Regiment is named alongside the Chicoutimi Saguéeens and Québec Remparts. The club earned the nod on the strength of 54 million content views across digital platforms, 60,000-plus social media followers built from scratch in year one, and a game-day atmosphere at Mary Brown's Centre that sold out playoff games and set a new standard for in-arena experience. The Regiment's reach extended well beyond St. John's through deeply ingrained community programming that brought Regiment Academy to Labrador and the west coast of Newfoundland, along with more than 380 hours invested into community visits throughout the Avalon Peninsula.

John Horman Trophy - Executive of the Year: Presented to the QMJHL's top executive, President Glenn Stanford and Vice President Ken O'Leary are named as co-finalists alongside Serge Proulx of Chicoutimi and Tommy Castonguay of Québec. The award recognizes leadership, creative revenue generation, franchise operations, and community impact. Stanford and O'Leary delivered a QMJHL first-year attendance record of 5,234 average fans per game, sponsorship and merchandise sales amongst the league leaders, and more than $500,000 raised for local charities through the Foundation's 50/50 program - all while building a 17-person full-time and approximately 50 part-time staff from the ground up.

"To be announced as finalists alongside organizations like Chicoutimi and Québec in just our first year means a great deal and further showcases the passion for Junior Hockey in our market. These honours belong to our entire organization, staff, partners, and our fans."

- Glenn Stanford, President, Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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