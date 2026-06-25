Mary Brown's Centre Welcomes Tixr, Bringing Modernized Ticketing Experience to Regiment Hockey Fans

Published on June 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - Regiment fans, the future of ticketing has arrived. St. John's Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (SJSEL) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Tixr, a global technology leader modernizing ticketing and live event commerce, set to transform the experience at Mary Brown's Centre and St. John's Convention Centre. Launching July 2, this upgrade ushers in a fresh new look and significantly more sophisticated technology, making every part of the fan journey faster, simpler, and more enjoyable. As the home of the Newfoundland Regiment, Mary Brown's Centre handles all ticketing on the club's behalf, meaning Regiment fans are among the first to benefit from this exciting new platform.

The upgrade delivers mobile-optimized ticketing, branded checkout experiences, seamless digital ticket delivery, and a suite of tools designed to improve flexibility and ease of access for fans. The new platform serves both dedicated season ticket holders and casual fans, making it easier and more intuitive to search for, book, and secure tickets to Regiment games.

"This upgrade is great news for Regiment fans. Mary Brown's Centre handles our ticketing, so when they invest in a better platform, our fans feel it directly. Tixr brings a whole new look and feel to how people engage with game day, from the moment they search for a ticket right through to walking through the doors. Whether you're a loyal season ticket holder or attending your first Regiment game, you're going to notice the difference. The technology is more sophisticated, the process is smoother, and the experience is built with fans in mind."

Glenn Stanford, President, Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club

The Regiment kicks off its second QMJHL season this fall at Mary Brown's Centre, with Tixr powering the ticketing experience for all home games. The transition also supports the refreshed mbcentre.ca website, offering fans an upgraded destination to explore events, discover venue features, and plan their visit.

"At St. John's Sports & Entertainment, we are committed to continually enhancing the experience we deliver to our valued guests. Our partnership with Tixr strengthens that commitment by introducing new tools that support a smooth, modern event experience. We're excited to bring these advancements to our venues, partners, and community."

Brent Meade, CEO, St. John's Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

Further information on 2026-27 season tickets will be communicated to fans in the coming weeks. Regiment 16 and 8 game packages are slated to go on sale in early July, with single game tickets to follow later this summer. Fans can stay up to date by following the team on social media or by visiting nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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