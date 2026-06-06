Stanford and O'Leary Named QMJHL Executive of the Year

Published on June 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has named Newfoundland Regiment President Glenn Stanford and Vice President Ken O'Leary as the co-recipients of the John Horman Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

Awarded annually to the league's Executive of the Year. The announcement marks a historic moment for the Regiment, recognizing the pair's extraordinary efforts in building the franchise from the ground up and delivering one of the most successful inaugural seasons in QMJHL history.

The John Horman Trophy is awarded based on criteria including leadership, creative revenue initiatives, franchise operations, community involvement, and contributions to the visibility of both the team and the QMJHL. The Regiment's performance across every one of those categories in year one made Stanford and O'Leary the clear choice for the award.

"This honour belongs to everyone who poured themselves into building this organization. The ownership group who believed in this vision and made it possible, the staff we assembled who showed up and delivered every single day, and the fans who came out and made Mary Brown's Centre one of the loudest buildings in this league. I also want to acknowledge the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. Their legacy gave our club its soul, and the pride they carry for this province is something we try to honour every time we step on that ice. Ken and I set out to build something the fans of this province could be proud of, and to see them embrace the Regiment the way they did in year one is something we will never take for granted. We are just getting started."

- Glenn Stanford, President, Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club

"I am truly humbled by this recognition, and to receive it alongside Glenn Stanford makes it something I will cherish for the rest of my career. Glenn is a mentor, a legend in this community, and his dedication to ensuring that this province continues to develop not only hockey players but front office staff and hockey professionals is something I have a tremendous amount of respect for. But neither of us could have done any of this without the incredible team we assembled. They proved that we are a hockey town, and that hockey development, both on and off the ice, is as strong as ever in Newfoundland and Labrador. This trophy is theirs as much as ours"

- Ken O'Leary, Vice-President, Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

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