QMJHL Announces Finalists of Three Administrative Trophies
Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - Just hours before the 2026 Draft presented by Fenplast, the QMJHL announced the finalists for three administrative trophies: the Jean-Sawyer Trophy, the John-Horman Trophy and the Denis-Arsenault Trophy.
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Jean-Sawyer Trophy
Marketing Team of the Year
Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Québec Remparts
Newfoundland Regiment
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John-Horman Trophy
Administrator of the Year
Serge Proulx, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Tommy Castonguay, Québec Remparts
Glenn Stanford and Ken O'Leary, Newfoundland Regiment
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Denis-Arsenault Trophy
Academic Advisor of the Year
Bruce Cluney and Hannah Woodworth, Charlottetown Islanders
Dominique Bilodeau and Yvan Nolet, Gatineau Olympiques
Janique Duval, Val-d'Or Foreurs
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The winners will be announced Saturday morning during the second day of the 2026 QMJHL Draft.
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