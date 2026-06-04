QMJHL Announces Finalists of Three Administrative Trophies

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Just hours before the 2026 Draft presented by Fenplast, the QMJHL announced the finalists for three administrative trophies: the Jean-Sawyer Trophy, the John-Horman Trophy and the Denis-Arsenault Trophy.

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Jean-Sawyer Trophy

Marketing Team of the Year

Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Québec Remparts

Newfoundland Regiment

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John-Horman Trophy

Administrator of the Year

Serge Proulx, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Tommy Castonguay, Québec Remparts

Glenn Stanford and Ken O'Leary, Newfoundland Regiment

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Denis-Arsenault Trophy

Academic Advisor of the Year

Bruce Cluney and Hannah Woodworth, Charlottetown Islanders

Dominique Bilodeau and Yvan Nolet, Gatineau Olympiques

Janique Duval, Val-d'Or Foreurs

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The winners will be announced Saturday morning during the second day of the 2026 QMJHL Draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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