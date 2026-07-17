Beston & Smith Selected for Hockey Canada Coaching Staffs

Published on July 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are proud to announce assistant coach Dylan Beston and director of hockey operations & video coach Matthew Smith will both represent at Hockey Canada at upcoming world championship events.

Smith, a five year alumnus from Acadie-Bathurst before relocating to Newfoundland, will act as the video coach for Canada's Under-18 Team for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup early next month in Edmonton, Alberta.

Beston, a key piece of the Regiment staff after two years on the bench with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, will serve as assistant coach and eye-in-the-sky for Team White at the 2026 U17 World Challenge taking place Nov. 1-7 in Oakville, Ontario.

Both Beston and Smith played an integral role in the Regiment's on-ice success across the 2025-26 campaign where the team reached the second round of the QMJHL playoffs in their inaugural season.

"We are very excited to see both Dylan and Matthew get national recognition for their hard work and contributions to our hockey team. Having had the opportunity to coach in these types of international events with Hockey Canada myself, it's invaluable experience for these two coaches and a real reflection of what we are building here with the Regiment." - Gordie Dwyer, Head Coach and General Manager, Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

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