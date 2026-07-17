Islanders Announce Hockey Operations Promotions

Published on July 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are pleased to announce two promotions within the club's hockey operations department.

Paul Drew has been promoted to Video & Goaltending Coach in a full-time capacity. Drew has been a valued member of the Islanders' staff, and his transition into a full-time role reflects the organization's continued investment in providing players with enhanced coaching, video analysis, and goaltending development.

The club has also promoted Etienne Myette-Côté to Director of Performance as he enters his sixth season with the organization. Since joining the Islanders in 2021, Myette-Côté has played an integral role in the team's performance program. In his new position, he will oversee the club's performance department, including Strength & Conditioning, Athletic Training, Mental Performance, and Medical services.

"These promotions reflect our ongoing commitment to providing our players with the resources, support, and development opportunities they need to succeed both on and off the ice," said General Manager Scott Harris. "Paul and Etienne have each made a tremendous impact within our organization, and we're excited to see them continue to lead in these expanded roles."

The Islanders are set to introduce new Head Coach John Mitchell on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Eastlink Centre. The press conference is open to the public.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

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