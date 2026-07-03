President & General Manager Scott Harris Announces Two Invites to 2026 Training Camp

Published on July 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Charlottetown Islanders' President & General Manager, Scott Harris, has announced that American-born goaltender Vincenzo D'Urso and forward Teddy Farren have been invited to attend the club's 2026 Training Camp this fall.

D'Urso, 18, joins the Islanders after an outstanding season with Tabor Academy in the USHS-Prep league. The Andover, Massachusetts native posted a .940 save percentage while compiling a 20-8 record, establishing himself as one of the top goaltenders in the prep ranks. The Islanders will now get their first opportunity to see the talented netminder compete in Charlottetown this fall.

Farren, also 18, brings a combination of size, leadership and offensive production to Training Camp. The Hingham, Massachusetts native stands 6'3" and weighs 220 pounds. Last season, he served as captain of Northfield Mount Hermon School, recording 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 33 USHS-Prep games.

The pair become the latest American players to earn invitations to Islanders Training Camp as the organization continues to evaluate talent ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Training Camp will provide both players with the opportunity to showcase their abilities as they compete for a place within the Islanders organization.

The Charlottetown Islanders Training Camp gets underway later this fall.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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