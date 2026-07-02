Islanders' Marcus Kearsey Attending NHL Development Camp in Columbus

Published on July 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Following the NHL Draft in Buffalo this past weekend, where 20 QMJHL players were selected-the league's highest total since 2021-an additional 21 skaters have now earned invitations to NHL development camps, which are currently taking place across the league.

The Cape Breton Eagles and Gatineau Olympiques lead the way with three invitees each.

For the Eagles, Alonso Gosselin was invited by the Philadelphia Flyers, Noah Jettelson by the Colorado Avalanche, and Elias Schneider by the Los Angeles Kings. Gosselin spent the 2025-26 season with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, while Schneider played for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

For the Olympiques, Maxim Dubé is attending the New York Rangers' camp, Michel Myloserdnyy is with the Nashville Predators, and Dylan Allie is participating in the Vegas Golden Knights' camp.

Five teams saw two of their players receive invitations: the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (Vincent Desjardins and Torkel Jennersjö), Drummondville Voltigeurs (Jesse Allecia and Owen Keefe), Halifax Mooseheads (Liam Kilfoil and Daniel Walters), Quebec Remparts (Mathias Loiselle and Nikita Ovcharov), and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (Samuel Beauchemin and Benjamin Brunelle).

The five other QMJHL players invited to NHL development camps are Marcus Kearsey of the Charlottetown Islanders (Columbus), Cameron Chartrand of the Saint John Sea Dogs (Columbus), Kody Dupuis of the Shawinigan Cataractes (Calgary), Thomas Rousseau of the Sherbrooke Phoenix (Montréal), and Justin Larose of the Newfoundland Regiment (Dallas).

Just as they did at the NHL Draft this past weekend with three selections, the Colorado Avalanche proved to be the most generous NHL club in terms of development camp invitations, extending three invites-to Jennersjö, Jettelson, and Loiselle. Quebec-based scout Jérôme Mésonéro undoubtedly played a significant role in those decisions.

The Philadelphia Flyers (Gosselin and Beauchemin), Los Angeles Kings (Schneider and Walters), Columbus Blue Jackets (Kearsey and Chartrand), Nashville Predators (Keefe and Myloserdnyy), and Montréal Canadiens (Ovcharov and Rousseau) each invited two QMJHL players to their development camps.

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The 21 players invited to NHL development camps:

Blainville-Boisbriand Vincent Desjardins - Ottawa

Torkel Jennersjö - Colorado

Cape Breton Alonso Gosselin - Philadelphia

Noah Jettelson - Colorado

Elias Schneider - Los Angeles

Charlottetown Marcus Kearsey - Columbus

Drummondville Jesse Allecia - NY Rangers

Owen Keefe - Nashville

Gatineau Maxim Dubé - Ottawa

Michel Myloserdnyy - Nashville

Dylan Allie - Vegas

Halifax Quinn Kennedy - Utah

Daniel Walters - Los Angeles

Newfoundland Justin Larose - Dallas

Québec Mathias Loiselle - Colorado

Nikita Ovcharov - Montréal

Rouyn-Noranda Samuel Beauchemin - Philadelphia

Benjamin Brunelle - NY Islanders

Saint John Cameron Chartrand - Columbus

Shawinigan Kody Dupuis - Calgary

Sherbrooke Thomas Rousseau - Montréal







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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