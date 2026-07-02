Islanders Add Size, Skill and Leadership in CHL Import Draft

Published on July 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders added size, skill and leadership to their prospect pool on Wednesday, selecting three players in the 2026 CHL Import Draft who will all have the opportunity to earn a roster spot at training camp this fall.

With three import positions currently available heading into the 2026-27 season, all three selections will arrive in Charlottetown looking to make an immediate impact.

Islanders Select Artyom Mate in First Round

The Islanders used the 32nd overall pick in the first round to select Russian defenceman Artyom Mate, a 6-foot-3, 196-pound blueliner from Moskva, Russia.

At just 17 years old, Mate already brings an impressive resume. He served as captain of both Spartak Moskva's U17 and U18 teams during the 2025-26 season, showcasing leadership qualities well beyond his years.

Offensively, Mate produced at an elite level from the back end, recording 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 22 games with the U17 squad before adding six goals and six assists for 12 points in just 13 games with the U18 team.

Elite Prospects believes the Islanders may have landed one of the biggest steals of the draft.

"There's no doubt in our minds that Artyom Mate would make an immediate impact for the Charlottetown Islanders. Mature beyond his years, the big-bodied defenceman was a consistent standout for our Eastern Europe scout Dylan Griffing, shining through his ability to process the game but also bringing intriguing physical tools to the table. He'll be a player to watch for next year's NHL Draft." - Elite Prospects

Elite Prospects' Eastern Europe scout Dylan Griffing was equally high on the selection.

"It was incredibly upsetting to not see Artyom Mate lace up for a single MHL game this past season. My No. 6 ranked 2009-born prospect, he spent the entire season with Spartak's U18 club as he wasn't selected for either of the two junior programs at their disposal. There's a lot to like with his profile and a lot that will translate extremely well into the North American style of hockey. He's a mature player, often appearing older than his age group just because of how intelligent he is. No pressure is too much for him to handle, an extremely reliable puck-mover with above-average skating, strong vision, and the ability to link plays through channels of space like he's been doing it since birth. Shone at the international level this season in his chances. I think there's a hidden gem with this player."

Islanders President and General Manager Scott Harris believes Mate has the tools to step into a significant role immediately.

"He's really strong defensively; he moves the puck extremely well under pressure; he's played in the Russian national program on top of playing locally," said Harris. "To us, Mate is going to be able to come in and play a top-four role. He's very mature for a 2009."

Islanders Add Latvian Defenceman Aleksandr Grundmanis

Charlottetown continued to bolster its blue line in the second round, selecting Latvian defenceman Aleksandr Grundmanis with the 93rd overall pick.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound right-shot defenceman spent last season with Luleå HF's U18 team in Sweden, recording three goals and 17 assists for 20 points in 37 regular season games before adding three assists in three playoff contests.

Grundmanis also represented Latvia internationally, scoring two goals in seven games with the country's U18 national team.

Harris believes Grundmanis fits exactly what the Islanders were looking for.

"Grundmanis, as an example, has been part of the Latvian national program and it looks like he's most likely going to be part of the under-20 camp that they have this summer," said Harris. "It's hard to find big mobile D that can move the puck, and both of these defencemen can do it."

Islanders Round Out Draft with Dynamic Ukrainian Forward

In the third round, with the 154th overall selection, the Islanders added offensive skill by selecting Ukrainian forward Oleksii Kryvonos.

The 5-foot-10 forward spent most of last season playing against older competition with HK Nitra's U20 team in Slovakia, posting 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 43 games.

Late in the season, Kryvonos joined the club's U18 team, recording three points in two regular season games before breaking out in the playoffs with three goals and two assists in seven games. His outstanding postseason earned him recognition as the top forward of the Slovakia U18 playoffs despite being just 16 years old.

Harris believes the skilled forward has the ability to become an impact player.

"(He) was the MVP of the under-18s last year as a 16-year-old in the playoffs," said Harris. "This kid has special qualities. He's quick, got really good skill and really good vision, and he's versatile because he can play both down the middle and he can also play on the wing."

Opportunity Awaits

With three import roster spots available entering the 2026-27 season, all three draft selections are expected to attend Islanders training camp this fall with an opportunity to earn a place on the opening night roster.

Adding two highly-skilled, mobile defencemen in Mate and Grundmanis, along with the offensive upside of Kryvonos, the Islanders believe they have strengthened their organization with three players capable of making an immediate impact while continuing to build for the future.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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