Cam Kinley to Join Vancouver Canucks

Published on July 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce that Director of Communications Cam Kinley has accepted a position with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Since joining the organization, Kinley has overseen the club's communications, media relations and digital content, helping grow the Islanders' brand while sharing the stories of the team and community.

His move to the NHL reflects the Islanders' commitment to developing not only players and coaches, but staff as well.

"We're incredibly proud of Cam and everything he accomplished during his time with our organization," said President & General Manager Scott Harris. "Our goal has always been to help people reach the next level, and it's exciting to see one of our own earn this opportunity. We thank Cam for all of his hard work and wish him nothing but success with the Vancouver Canucks."

"I'll always be grateful to the Charlottetown Islanders for giving me this opportunity," said Kinley. "Charlottetown has truly become home, and I'm thankful to Cody Cudmore and Jason MacLean for being incredible mentors and bringing me to the Island. This organization is a family, and I'll forever appreciate everyone who made my time here so special. Charlottetown, I will miss you."

The Charlottetown Islanders thank Cam for his dedication to the organization and wish him all the best in Vancouver.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

Cam Kinley to Join Vancouver Canucks - Charlottetown Islanders

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