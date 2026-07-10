Islanders Name John Mitchell Head Coach

Published on July 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders have announced the hiring of John Mitchell as the third Head Coach in franchise history.

Mitchell succeeds Jim Hulton, who spent 11 seasons behind the Islanders bench and helped establish a culture of success and player development that has become synonymous with the organization. As the club enters a new era, it does so with a coach whose playing experience, leadership, and passion for developing young athletes make him a natural fit.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Mitchell's path through hockey has taken him to every level of the game. He played his junior hockey with the Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League, as a teammate of current Islanders Goaltending Coach Paul Drew, before being selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

After three successful seasons with the Toronto Marlies, Mitchell earned his opportunity in the NHL, where he would go on to play nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche. Widely respected for his leadership, professionalism, and two-way game, he appeared in more than 500 NHL games while earning the trust of coaches and teammates throughout his career.

Mitchell concluded his playing career in Germany's DEL, spending time with the Nürnberg Ice Tigers and EHC Red Bull München. His years overseas allowed him to develop strong relationships throughout European hockey. Connections that continue to strengthen his ability to recruit, evaluate talent, and support player development.

His transition behind the bench has been equally impressive. This past season, Mitchell served as Head Coach of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 16U AAA program, leading the team to a dominant USA Hockey 16U National Championship.

For President and General Manager Scott Harris, Mitchell's experience and vision made him the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of Islanders hockey.

"From our very first conversation, it was clear that John is someone who understands what it takes to build a winning culture," said Harris. "He has experienced the game at the highest level, he's passionate about developing young players, and he brings a calm, professional approach that will resonate with our group. His experience throughout the NHL, along with the relationships he's built in the US, Canada, and Europe, gives our players another tremendous resource as they continue their development. We're thrilled to welcome John and his family to the Islanders."

Mitchell said the opportunity to lead the Islanders was one he embraced immediately.

"I'm incredibly honored and excired to step in as the new Head Coach. This is a first-class organization with a rich history in the QMJHL. My family and I are thrilled to make PEI our new home and become part of this wonderful community. I look forward to working closely with our staff, developing our talented young roster, and bringing a competitive, winning culture to our fans."

Mitchell now takes over a program with a strong foundation and a proud history of developing players for the next level. As just the third Head Coach in franchise history, he brings a fresh perspective backed by years of NHL experience, a championship pedigree, and a commitment to continuing the culture that has made the Charlottetown Islanders one of the premier development organizations in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Islanders also announced that Kevin Henderson has been promoted to Associate Coach. Henderson has been a key member of the Islanders coaching staff since joining the organization ahead of the 2019-20 season as an Assistant Coach under Jim Hulton. Entering his eighth season with the club, Henderson has played an integral role in the development of countless players while helping establish the culture and identity that has become a hallmark of the organization. His promotion provides valuable continuity as the Islanders begin a new chapter under Mitchell's leadership.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue with the Islanders and to be a part of John's staff," said Henderson. "This organization means a lot to me, and I'm looking forward to getting back to work with our players when training camp opens. We have a great group, and I'm excited to help our team continue to grow and compete this season."

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Charlottetown Islanders season are on sale now, along with flexible 15-game ticket packs. Fans can secure their seats for an exciting new era of Islanders hockey by purchasing online or by visiting the Eastlink Centre Box Office. Stay tuned for the release of the 2026-27 regular season schedule and information on single-game ticket sales.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

Islanders Name John Mitchell Head Coach - Charlottetown Islanders

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