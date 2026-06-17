2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Released

Published on June 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The 2026-27 QMJHL regular season schedule was announced by the league on Tuesday revealing the dates of all 64 Newfoundland Regiment games.

Newfoundland will once again open their campaign at the Mary Brown's Centre beginning on September 18th against the Saint John Sea Dogs in the first of six straight on home ice to get the season started.

Featuring 32 home games, the Regiment schedule sees them host 13 times on Saturday, nine Friday night contests, seven Sunday afternoons and three Thursday evenings. All Sunday afternoon puckdrops in 2026-27 are set for 3pm with two additional 3pm starts on a Saturday (October 31 & March 20). The full home and away schedule is available below.

Fans can also expect a full Regiment promotional game schedule in the coming weeks featuring a wide variety of in-house entertainment to keep the energy high on home ice all season long.

Limited 2026-27 season tickets are still available with further ticket options rolling out in the near future. Secure your seats today at tickets.nlregiment.com or by calling the box office at (709) 576-7657.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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