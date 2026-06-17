QMJHL Unveils Its 2026-2027 Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Junior hockey fans, get your calendars ready. The QMJHL today unveiled its 2026-27 regular season schedule, which will get underway on Friday, September 18, with eight games on the slate.

The very first game of the season will feature the Saint John Sea Dogs taking on the Newfoundland Regiment at 7:00 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. Quebec time).

On September 18, fans will also be treated to games in Cape Breton, Charlottetown, Baie-Comeau, Blainville-Boisbriand, Chicoutimi, Sherbrooke and Victoriaville.

The matchup in Boisbriand is expected to mark the QMJHL debut of 2026 first overall pick Thomas Boisvert with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

The game in Chicoutimi will see the Saguenéens raise their 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy championship banner to the rafters of Centre Georges-Vézina.

Only the Gatineau Olympiques and the Drummondville Voltigeurs will have to wait until Saturday, September 19, to begin their seasons. The Olympiques will host the Huskies, while the Voltigeurs will visit the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Speaking of the Voltigeurs, they will play their first nine games on the road due to major renovations at Centre Marcel-Dionne. They will not return home until October 16.

The Shawinigan Cataractes, meanwhile, will have to wait until the installation of flexible boards- designed to enhance player safety- is completed at Centre Gervais Auto before playing there. As a result, they will not host a game before October 12.

The QMJHL will break for the holidays from December 19 to 27 before resuming play on December 28 with a full slate of nine games.

Fans will have to wait until January 28 to see a rematch of the 2026 Championship Final between the Saguenéens and the Wildcats, which will be played in Moncton.

The final day of the 2026-27 regular season, Saturday, March 20, will also feature a full nine-game schedule. The playoffs are expected to begin the following Thursday or Friday. - As a reminder, the QMJHL announced last week that it will stage eight interleague games with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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