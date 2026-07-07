Regiment to Host Saginaw Spirit for Preseason Triple-Header Across Central & Western NL

Published on July 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club announced today that the club will host the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League for a three-game preseason series this August, with games to be played in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Corner Brook.

The series marks the first time an OHL club has travelled to Newfoundland and Labrador for preseason competition and will bring Canadian Hockey League action to communities across the island.

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. - Steele Community Centre, Gander

Game 2 - Saturday, August 29, 4:00 p.m. - Windsor Stadium, Grand Falls-Windsor

Game 3 - Monday, August 31, 7:00 p.m. - Corner Brook Civic Centre, Corner Brook

"On behalf of the entire Regiment organization, I want to thank the Ontario Hockey League and the Saginaw Spirit for making the trip to Newfoundland and Labrador. This series is a cross-island celebration of junior hockey, and we could not be more excited to welcome the Spirit to our province. Fans in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Corner Brook will have the chance to see Canadian Hockey League games in their own backyard and we know they'll show our guests the warmest welcome." - Glenn Stanford, President, Newfoundland Regiment

"Our organization is thrilled to bring our team to Newfoundland. This is a storied province with a deep passion for hockey, and the opportunity for our players and staff to experience it firsthand while getting quality preseason competition is something special. We're grateful to the Regiment and to the host communities for the invitation and we're looking forward to a tremendous series." -- Dave Drinkill, General Manager, Saginaw Spirit

Tickets on Sale Monday, July 20

Tickets for all three games will go on sale Monday, July 20, 2026, and will be available through each host city and town. Fans are encouraged to check with their local venue - the Steele Community Centre in Gander, Windsor Stadium in Grand Falls-Windsor, and the Corner Brook Civic Centre in Corner Brook - for pricing and availability.

The Newfoundland Regiment open their 2026-27 QMJHL regular season at home on Friday, September 18 against the Saint John Sea Dogs at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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