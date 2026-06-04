Eagles Trade Sauthier to Foreurs

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have traded Forward Maxime Sauthier to the Val-d'Or Foreurs in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick (SHE).

Sauthier (2008), put up 30 points in 70 games played (playoffs included) this season including the overtime winning goal in Game 5 against the Newfoundland Regiment. He was also named the team's Rookie of the Year at the 2026 Eagles Awards Banquet.

Thank you Sauth for all the memories last season, and best of luck in the future.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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