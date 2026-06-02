Eagles Trade Forward Laverdière to Foreurs

Published on June 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have traded Forward Olivier Laverdière to the Val-d'Or Foreurs in exchange for a 2028 8th Round Pick (VDO).

The Eagles acquired Laverdière at the Christmas Trade Period in 2026 from the Victoriaville Tigres for a 6th Round Pick in 2028. He played a combined 21 games for the Eagles, totaling 2 goals and 2 assists.

In another trade we have sent Victoriaville Tigres their 2028 8th Round Pick and have received their 2028 6th Round Pick in exchange.

We want to wish Olivier the best of luck in the rest of his hockey career. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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