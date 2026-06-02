Sea Dogs Acquire Veteran Forward Olivier Lemieux from Blainville-Boisbriand

Published on June 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired forward Olivier Lemieux from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the team announced Tuesday. In return, the Armada receive a 2028 fifth-round pick (Charlottetown).

"We're excited to welcome Oli to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "He is a hardworking, relentless competitor with valuable playoff experience and a strong desire to win. We're excited to add him to our group, both for what he brings on the ice and for the leadership he provides off the ice."

A product of St-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Que., Lemieux was originally drafted by the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the third round of the 2022 QMJHL Draft before being traded to Blainville-Boisbriand during the 2023-24 season, where he spent the past two and a half years. The five-foot-10, 173-pound left winger posted career highs in goals, assists and points this season with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 61 games.

Lemieux was a key contributor for the Armada in the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs, finishing with 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 17 games and helping the club reach the third round.

"I'm really excited to join the Sea Dogs to finish my career," said Lemieux. "I can't wait to join an organization that has proven, time and time again, that it knows how to win. I have tremendous confidence in this group!"

Lemieux comes to Saint John to complete the Jacob Beaulieu trade, which saw the Sea Dogs also acquire a first-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft and a 2028 sixth-round pick.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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