Sea Dogs Hire Hall of Famer Mike Thomas as Player Mentor

Published on June 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired former captain and Sea Dogs Hall of Famer Mike Thomas as Player Mentor, the team announced Monday.

"We're excited to welcome Mike back to the team in an official capacity," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "Since Mike finished his playing career with the Sea Dogs, he has always stayed engaged with the team and taken a keen interest in the development of our players. Mike's championship pedigree, leadership, and teaching background make him a valuable resource for our team."

Thomas was selected by the Sea Dogs in the fourth round of the 2006 QMJHL Entry Draft and went on to captain the Sea Dogs to their first President Cup and Memorial Cup championships in 2011. He later played professionally in both the American Hockey League and the ECHL. The Maryland, N.B., native also won back-to-back University Cups with the UNB Reds in 2016 and 2017 while completing his teaching degree.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the Sea Dogs organization in a mentorship role, where I can give back to a program that had such an impact on my career and personal development," said Thomas. "I am excited to support today's players as they pursue their own goals on and off the ice. I am looking forward to working with the leadership group as a trusted resource, sharing personal experiences, while encouraging a positive team-first culture that will contribute to both individual growth and team success."

Drawing on his experience as a former Sea Dogs captain, Thomas will work closely with the team's leadership group, providing mentorship, guidance, and support throughout the season. He will also serve as a resource for players, helping foster a strong team-first culture while supporting the continued development of the club's leadership core.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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