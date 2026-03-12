Fan Appreciation Weekend Friday and Saturday

Published on March 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Fan Appreciation Weekend is almost here, and there's still time to be part of it!

Thousands of dollars in prizes will be handed out as your Saint John Sea Dogs take on the Halifax Mooseheads in back-to-back games Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to close out the regular season home schedule!

Fans can enjoy 25% off at the Sea Dogs Store all weekend as well as special offers at TD Station concessions:

Friday Special: Two beer and one hot dog for $16

Saturday Special: Four pop, four hot dogs, two popcorn for $45

Plus, Irving Oil will be giving out light-up cheer sticks at the door on Saturday so get in early before they're gone! Get your tickets now for both games at Ticketmaster.ca.

Save money and bring the whole family with the GEMTEC Family Pack (two Adults, two 25U, and four popcorn) for only $54.99, plus taxes and fees. Available every home game online and at the TD Station box office.

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For group rates, call (506) 657-3647 or email jared@sjseadogs.com.







