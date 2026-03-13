Wildcats Rally to Top Eagles in Moncton

Published on March 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Moncton Wildcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Cape Breton Eagles 4-2 on Thursday night in Moncton.

- Adam Klaus & Raoul Boilard scored for the Eagles, while Noah Jettelson & Jacob De Ladurantaye each added two assists.

- After two first period goals chased Jacoby Weiner from the Moncton net, Rudy Guimond stopped all 12 shots in relief to pick up the win. Félix Hamel stopped 30 saves on 33 shots in addition to an empty net goal.

- Thursday's game was the first time in the 2025-26 season the Eagles lost in regulation when leading after 40 minutes.

Klaus struck early in the game, before the two minute mark, tipping a point shot by Weiner to give the Eagles the early lead. Not long after, there was a sequence of over six minutes without a whistle- it ended when Boilard snapped a shot by Weiner. At the next break, Weiner was lifted for Guimond, after having allowed two goals on four shots.

Moncton solved Hamel before the 15 minute mark, with Tommy Bleyl getting a shot through traffic to make it 2-1. That remained the score after a first period that was played entirely five on five.

Despite penalties to Eagles players Aiden McCullough (delay of game) and Lucas Romeo (cross checking) in the second period, it was still a 2-1 game when the second horn blared. Moncton outshot Cape Breton 18-4 in the middle stanza.

The third power play was the charm for the Wildcats- they believed they had tied the game early in the man advantage, but the goal was immediately waived off due to a Gabe Smith high stick. But Moncton wasn't to be denied, scoring later in the same power play when Teddy Mutryn jabbed his own rebound by Hamel.

It appeared the WIldcats had another goal called back due to a high stick, this one from Rian Chudzinski at 14:37. But this time the call on the ice was overturned by video review, and Moncton took a 3-2 lead into the final five minutes.

With under three minutes to play, Hamel was lifted for an extra attacker. The Eagles were unable to get closer and Preston Lounsbury hit the open net to clinch the game for Moncton.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow night in Charlottetown. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game will be televised on Eastlink, and is available for purchase at https://shorturl.at/twK7Y. You can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton) 3 assists, +1

2. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 30 saves on 33 shots

3. Gabe Smith (Moncton) 2 assists, +1

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Lewis Gendron (injury)

Scratches For Moncton: Jackson Batchilder, Liam Bursaw, Aiden Diamond, Spencer Thornborough

Final Shots On Goal: 34-16 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/0

Moncton Power Play: 0/3







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.