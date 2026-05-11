Eagles Announce Coaching Staff Change

Published on May 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA) - The Cape Breton Eagles announced today that Assistant Coach Josh Dubinsky will be leaving the club.

Dubinsky spent the last season with the Eagles after being hired as Assistant Coach last summer while working specifically with the forwards and powerplay unit.

"We want to thank Josh for everything he brought to the team and the organization, and we wish him nothing but success moving forward," said Eagles GM Sylvain Couturier.

Dubinsky helped coach the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the BCHL before coming to Cape Breton in the summer of 2025.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

Eagles Announce Coaching Staff Change - Cape Breton Eagles

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