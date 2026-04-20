Cape Breton Eagles Announce Transition of President Joey Haddad

Published on April 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles today announced that President Joey Haddad will be stepping down from his role to pursue other interests, while continuing to remain connected to the organization in a supporting capacity.

Haddad has been an integral part of the Eagles for nearly three years, providing steady leadership and helping guide the franchise through a period of growth and development.

"Joey has been a tremendous leader for the Cape Breton Eagles organization over the past three years," said Owner Irwin Simon. "His passion for the team, commitment to our community, and dedication to building a strong foundation have made a lasting impact. We're pleased that he will continue to be part of the Eagles family, and we look forward to building on the strong momentum he helped create. With the talented business staff we have in place, the future of this organization is very bright."

During his tenure, Haddad played a key role in strengthening the club's business operations, enhancing the fan experience, and fostering meaningful relationships throughout the Cape Breton community.

"Serving as President of the Cape Breton Eagles has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a passionate and dedicated group of people, and I'm very proud of what our staff has accomplished over the past three years. Together, we've strengthened our connection with the community and built a strong foundation for the future." said Haddad. "Cape Breton is a special place, and I'm thankful for the support I've received from our fans, partners, and the entire organization. I look forward to continuing to support the Eagles in the years ahead."

The Cape Breton Eagles thank Joey for his leadership and contributions, and look forward to his continued involvement with the organization moving forward.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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