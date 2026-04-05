Eagles Look to Force Game Seven as Series Shifts to Newfoundland

Published on April 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to build off of an electrifying comeback and force a game seven, as game six against Newfoundland goes today on Easter Sunday.

Trailing 4-1 and failing to score on an early third period power play, things didn't look great on Friday for the Eagles in their efforts to extend the series. But a goal from Derek Andrews, followed by one less than two minutes later by Raoul Boilard, and a late tying goal from captain Lewis Gendron sent the game to overtime. It look just 22 seconds for Maxime Sauthier to find the back of the net for the Eagles- it was his third straight game with a goal in the series.

The Eagles were buoyed by the return to the lineup of Eliot Litalien, who fed Andrews the pass to begin the comeback. He didn't shy away from the physical play, registering five hits, was +2 and won nine of 11 faceoffs. It was a big night for Eagles goaltender Félix Hamel, who after acting as backup in game four, was back in goal to pick up the win and was able to shake off a slow start, stopping 16 of 17 shots in the final two periods.

It was also the first time in the series the Eagles were able to hold Newfoundland leading point getter Justin Larose off the scoresheet. Newfoundland did get depth contributions, as for the second straight game, a player on the fourth line recorded a two-goal game. After Ryan Dwyer scored twice in game four, Benjamin Veitch struck twice in Game Five.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland

Puck drop: 2:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/246780

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32496/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

6th Eastern Conference, 28-23-4-9 (Away: 14-13-2-3) REGULAR SEASON RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 38-22-3-1 (Home: 21-9-2-0)

3/18 POWER PLAY THIS SERIES 4/18

Raoul Boilard (7 points in 5 games) SERIES LEADING SCORER Alexis Michaud (7 points in 5 games)

Félix Hamel (4 games, 87 saves on 99 shots) SERIES GOALTENDING Louis-Antoine Denault (5 games, 105 saves on 116 shots)

176 FACEOFFS WON THIS SERIES 138

75 HITS THIS SERIES 80

141 SHOTS THIS SERIES 155

Raoul Boilard (2), Derek Andrews, Lewis Gendron, Maxime Sauthier GAME FIVE GOAL SCORERS Benjamin Veitch (2), Dawson Sharkey, Noah Laberge

Will Murphy, Romain Litalien, Rory Pilling

INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Kingsley Austin







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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