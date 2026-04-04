Charlottetown Silences Quebec, Grabs Series Lead in Game 5

Published on April 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders delivered their biggest performance of the series when it mattered most.

Facing a pivotal Game 5 on the road, the Islanders rose to the occasion with a determined 3-2 victory over the Quebec Remparts at the Centre Vidéotron on Friday night, taking a 3-2 series lead and putting themselves one win away from advancing.

From the opening puck drop, Charlottetown set the tone.

Despite a scoreless first period, the Islanders controlled play early, outshooting Quebec 10-4 and establishing a strong forecheck that kept the Remparts on their heels. While the game remained tied at zero through 20 minutes, it was clear the Islanders had found their edge in a hostile environment in front of a packed crowd at the Centre Videotron.

That momentum carried directly into the second period.

Just 42 seconds in, Nathan Leek broke the deadlock, finishing off a quick play to give Charlottetown a 1-0 lead and reward the team's early pressure. Quebec responded midway through the frame, as Cal Uens capitalized against the run of play to even things at 1-1, but the Islanders didn't let it shift their focus.

Instead, special teams took over.

After earning a four-minute power play for high sticking, Ivan Ryabkin stepped up once again, continuing his standout postseason with a go-ahead goal to restore Charlottetown's lead. Moments later, the Islanders struck again with the man advantage, as Ross Campbell buried a slick passing play to make it 3-1. Ryabkin has 8 points in 4 playoff games, including 4 goals this series.

It was a dominant second period effort, with Charlottetown outshooting Quebec 26-12 through 40 minutes and fully dictating the pace of the game.

The third period, however, tested their resolve.

A controversial penalty early in the frame forced the Islanders onto a crucial penalty kill, but a key shot block from Nolan Duskocy and a composed defensive effort preserved the two-goal cushion. From there, Quebec pushed hard, eventually pulling their goaltender late in the game.

The Remparts made things interesting, cutting the lead to 3-2 with just over a minute to play, setting up a tense finish.

But this time, there was no late-game heartbreak.

Charlottetown locked things down in the final seconds, weathering the storm to secure a statement win on the road.

Donald Hickey once again proved to be a difference-maker between the pipes, turning aside 27 shots and delivering key saves in high-pressure moments, particularly during Quebec's third-period surge.

Ivan Ryabkin led the way offensively with a goal and an assist, while Nathan Leek and Ross Campbell also found the back of the net as the Islanders' top line showed up big once again.

With the victory, the Islanders now return home with momentum and a golden opportunity.

Game 6 is set for Monday night at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, where the Islanders will look to close out the series in front of their home crowd.

After a composed, resilient performance in one of the toughest buildings in the league, Charlottetown has put itself exactly where it wants to be, one win away from moving on.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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