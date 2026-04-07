Islanders Ready for Winner-Take-All Game 7

Published on April 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders will have to do it the hard way.

With a chance to close out the series on home ice, the Islanders dropped a 4-2 decision to the Quebec Remparts in Game 6 on Monday night, setting the stage for a decisive Game 7 where the winner advances to the second round and the loser's season comes to an abrupt end.

After seizing control of the series with a gutsy 3-2 win in Game 5 at the Centre Vidéotron, Charlottetown returned home with momentum and an opportunity to finish the job. Instead, it was Quebec that dictated the pace early and never fully let the Islanders recover.

A Tough Start at Home

The opening period set the tone and not in Charlottetown's favour.

Despite a relatively even start in shots, the Remparts capitalized early, striking just over three minutes in as Charlie Morrison's point shot found its way through traffic and past Donald Hickey. The Islanders pushed back with moments of pressure and earned the game's first power play, but were unable to generate any sustained scoring chances.

Through 20 minutes, Quebec held a 1-0 lead and a slight edge in shots, while Charlottetown was left searching for answers-and perhaps a few missed calls that could have shifted momentum.

Remparts Take Control in the Second

The second period proved to be the difference.

Quebec extended their lead just two minutes in on a goal from Nikita Ovcharov, one Hickey would likely want back. Minutes later, Mathias Loiselle made it 3-0, capping off a dominant stretch that put the Islanders in a deep hole.

Charlottetown had opportunities to respond, including a pair of power plays, but their normally dangerous special teams unit couldn't find its rhythm. Frustration began to creep in as the Islanders struggled to generate offense, and a late penalty only added to the uphill climb.

After two periods, Quebec led 3-0 and had controlled the game from nearly start to finish.

Late Push Falls Short

To their credit, the Islanders didn't go quietly.

Starting the third period on the power play, Ross Campbell provided a spark, burying a key goal early to cut the deficit to 3-1 and give the home crowd life. Minutes later, Nathan Leek struck with the man advantage again, bringing Charlottetown within two and building momentum.

But just as the Islanders began to push, Quebec responded.

A power-play goal from Maddox Dagenais restored the Remparts' three-goal cushion and effectively put the game out of reach. Despite a late surge, including pulling the goaltender and applying pressure in the final minutes, Charlottetown couldn't complete the comeback.

Quebec skated away with the 4-2 victory, outshooting the Islanders 26-24.

All Eyes on Game 7

Now, it all comes down to one game.

What once looked like a potential series-clinching night has turned into the ultimate test. The Islanders showed resilience late in Game 6, but they'll need a full 60-minute effort in Game 7 if they hope to advance.

The formula is clear: a stronger start, more discipline, and capitalizing on special teams opportunities. The Islanders have already proven they can win in a tough environment-Game 5 was evidence of that-but they'll need to rediscover that urgency from puck drop.

For leaders like Nathan Leek, Ross Campbell, and Ivan Ryabkin, the moment calls for their best. Between the pipes, Donald Hickey will look to bounce back and deliver another steady performance under pressure.

There's no margin for error now.

Game 7 promises intensity, emotion, and everything that makes playoff hockey special. One team will move on. The other will head home.

For the Charlottetown Islanders, it's one more chance to write their story.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

Islanders Ready for Winner-Take-All Game 7 - Charlottetown Islanders

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