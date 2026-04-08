A Season to be Proud of Ends in Tight Game 7 Battle

Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders' season came to a devastating end Tuesday night, falling 1-0 to the Quebec Remparts in a tightly contested Game 7 that lived up to its billing in every way.

With a trip to the second round on the line and the first Game 7 on home ice in Islanders' history, the stakes couldn't have been higher. In the end, it was a single moment that proved to be the difference.

A Tense, Defensive Start

From puck drop, both teams showed the urgency and discipline expected in a winner-take-all game. The opening minutes were tight, with limited space and few quality chances at either end.

Quebec found the game's first, and only, breakthrough late in the first period. With just under four minutes remaining, Xavier Lebel used his speed to wrap around the net and slip the puck past Donald Hickey, giving the Remparts a 1-0 lead.

Despite the early deficit, Charlottetown stayed within striking distance thanks to a solid penalty kill and composed goaltending. After 20 minutes, Quebec led 1-0 and held an 11-5 edge in shots.

Searching for Offense

The second period saw more of the same, with the Islanders struggling to generate sustained pressure. Quebec controlled much of the play, outshooting Charlottetown 20-10 through two periods and limiting clean looks at the net.

Even as chances remained scarce, the Islanders kept the game within reach. Hickey delivered a steady performance between the pipes, turning aside multiple opportunities to prevent the deficit from growing.

Still, with just 20 minutes left, Charlottetown needed a push, and quickly.

A Final Push Comes Up Short

The Islanders found another gear in the third period.

After killing off the remainder of an early penalty and weathering a missed call on a hit from behind, Charlottetown began to tilt the ice. Shot by shot, shift by shift, they clawed their way back into the game.

By the midway point of the period, the gap had narrowed, and the urgency inside the building was undeniable. Every rush, every loose puck carried weight as the Islanders pressed for the equalizer.

In the final minutes, they threw everything they had at the Remparts.

With just over a minute remaining, Hickey was pulled for the extra attacker. The Islanders surged, generating pressure and bringing the crowd to its feet, but the tying goal never came.

When the final horn sounded, Quebec had secured the 1-0 victory, outshooting Charlottetown 23-22 in a game defined by its razor-thin margin.

The Islanders also had to battle adversity beyond the scoreline, as they were not awarded a single power play in the game. Despite Quebec being rewarded with two, Charlottetown couldn't catch a break.

An Abrupt End

For the Islanders, the loss marks a heartbreaking conclusion to a hard-fought series.

After battling back and forth with Quebec over seven games, and showing resilience in key moments, including a pivotal win in Game 5 on the road, the group ultimately came up one goal short.

Veterans and young players alike left everything on the ice in the final frame, embodying the effort and commitment that defined their season.

Looking Ahead

While the result stings, the experience gained in a series of this magnitude, and in a Game 7 atmosphere, will leave a lasting impact.

For a team that pushed to the brink and refused to quit, the foundation remains strong.

But on this night, and in this moment, the reality is simple and difficult:

One goal was the difference. And for the Charlottetown Islanders, it brings their season to a close.

The organization would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the fans for their incredible support all season long. From opening night to a historic Game 7 on home ice, your energy and passion never wavered. You created an unforgettable atmosphere and stood behind this team every step of the way, and for that, we are truly grateful.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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