Mann-Dixon Steps Down from Eagles Coaching Staff

Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA) - The Cape Breton Eagles announced today that team Goaltenders' & Video Coach Blade Mann-Dixon will be leaving the club.

Mann-Dixon, spent three years with the Eagles after being hired as Goaltenders Coach in the summer of 2023.

Over his three seasons with the team, he played a key role in developing talent, helping Nicolas Ruccia earn Team MVP honours in 2023-24, guiding Jakub Milota to be selected 99th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2024 NHL Draft, and supporting Alexis Cournoyer in being drafted 145th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Draft. In the most recent 2025-26 season, his goaltending group-Felix Hamel and Connor Towle combined for a .906 save percentage.

Mann-Dixon said,

Thank you to the Cape Breton Eagles organization for the past three seasons. The sense of community, the passion of the fans, and the unwavering support from the organization has meant so much to me. I will always cherish the relationships and memories built during my time here. I would also like to personally thank Scott Gouthro, who played a massive role in this chapter for me. Thank you Cape Breton.

Club general manager Sylvain Couturier said,

"We want to thank Blade for all his work he's done the past three seasons; we want to wish him the best of luck in his next chapter."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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