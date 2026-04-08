QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams

Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce today the 18 players who have been named to the Rookie All-Star Team, the Second All-Star Team, and the First All-Star Team for the 2025-2026 season.

Rookie All-Star Team

Goaltender: Jan Larys, Drummondville

Defenceman: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton

Defenceman: Malik L'Italien, Halifax

Forward: Egor Shilov, Victoriaville

Forward: Alexey Vlasov, Victoriaville

Forward: Alexis Joseph, Saint John

Larys: 38 games, record of 26-10-1-1, 2.86 GAA, .908 Save%, and 3 shutouts

Bleyl: 63 games, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, and +58

L'Italien: 64 games, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, and -13

Shilov: 63 games, 32 goals, 50 assists, 82 points, and -11

Vlasov: 64 games, 44 goals, 36 assists, 80 points, and -22

Joseph: 54 games, 24 goals, 36 assists, 60 points, and -16

Second All-Star Team

Goaltender: William Lacelle, Rimouski/Blainville-Boisbriand

Defenceman: Tomas Lavoie, Cape Breton/Chicoutimi

Defenceman: Marcus Kearsey, Charlottetown

Forward: Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or

Forward: Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand

Forward: Nathan Leek, Charlottetown

Lacelle: 45 games, record of 27-15-1-1, 2.49 GAA, .917 Save%, and 7 shutouts

Lavoie: 56 games, 10 goals, 37 assists, 47 points, and +34

Kearsey: 62 games, 15 goals, 40 assists, 55 points, and -7

Veilleux: 64 games, 43 goals, 53 assists, 96 points, and -11

Carbonneau: 60 games, 51 goals, 29 assists, 80 points, and +31

Leek: 63 games, 47 goals, 37 assists, 84 points, and +3

First All-Star Team

Goaltender: Rudy Guimond, Moncton

Defenceman: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton

Defenceman: Alex Huang, Chicoutimi

Forward: Maxim Massé, Chicoutimi

Forward: Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton

Forward: Thomas Verdon, Rouyn-Noranda

Guimond: 50 games, record of 40-7-1-2, 2.27 GAA, .922 Save%, and 3 shutouts

Bleyl: 63 games, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, and +58

Huang: 62 games, 11 goals, 59 assists, 70 points, and +58

Massé: 63 games, 51 goals, 51 assists, 102 points, and +62

Desnoyers: 45 games, 22 goals, 56 assists, 78 points, and +36

Verdon: 64 games, 36 goals, 59 assists, 95 points, and +22







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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