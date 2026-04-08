QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams
Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce today the 18 players who have been named to the Rookie All-Star Team, the Second All-Star Team, and the First All-Star Team for the 2025-2026 season.
Rookie All-Star Team
Goaltender: Jan Larys, Drummondville
Defenceman: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton
Defenceman: Malik L'Italien, Halifax
Forward: Egor Shilov, Victoriaville
Forward: Alexey Vlasov, Victoriaville
Forward: Alexis Joseph, Saint John
Larys: 38 games, record of 26-10-1-1, 2.86 GAA, .908 Save%, and 3 shutouts
Bleyl: 63 games, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, and +58
L'Italien: 64 games, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, and -13
Shilov: 63 games, 32 goals, 50 assists, 82 points, and -11
Vlasov: 64 games, 44 goals, 36 assists, 80 points, and -22
Joseph: 54 games, 24 goals, 36 assists, 60 points, and -16
Second All-Star Team
Goaltender: William Lacelle, Rimouski/Blainville-Boisbriand
Defenceman: Tomas Lavoie, Cape Breton/Chicoutimi
Defenceman: Marcus Kearsey, Charlottetown
Forward: Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or
Forward: Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand
Forward: Nathan Leek, Charlottetown
Lacelle: 45 games, record of 27-15-1-1, 2.49 GAA, .917 Save%, and 7 shutouts
Lavoie: 56 games, 10 goals, 37 assists, 47 points, and +34
Kearsey: 62 games, 15 goals, 40 assists, 55 points, and -7
Veilleux: 64 games, 43 goals, 53 assists, 96 points, and -11
Carbonneau: 60 games, 51 goals, 29 assists, 80 points, and +31
Leek: 63 games, 47 goals, 37 assists, 84 points, and +3
First All-Star Team
Goaltender: Rudy Guimond, Moncton
Defenceman: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton
Defenceman: Alex Huang, Chicoutimi
Forward: Maxim Massé, Chicoutimi
Forward: Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton
Forward: Thomas Verdon, Rouyn-Noranda
Guimond: 50 games, record of 40-7-1-2, 2.27 GAA, .922 Save%, and 3 shutouts
Bleyl: 63 games, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, and +58
Huang: 62 games, 11 goals, 59 assists, 70 points, and +58
Massé: 63 games, 51 goals, 51 assists, 102 points, and +62
Desnoyers: 45 games, 22 goals, 56 assists, 78 points, and +36
Verdon: 64 games, 36 goals, 59 assists, 95 points, and +22
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Malik L'Italien Named to QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team - Halifax Mooseheads
- Desnoyers, Bleyl & Guimond Earn 1st Team All-Star Honours - Moncton Wildcats
- QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams - QMJHL
- Mann-Dixon Steps Down from Eagles Coaching Staff - Cape Breton Eagles
- A Season to be Proud of Ends in Tight Game 7 Battle - Charlottetown Islanders
- Cats Face off Versus the Foreurs in Round 2 - Moncton Wildcats
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