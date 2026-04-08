Desnoyers, Bleyl & Guimond Earn 1st Team All-Star Honours
Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The QMJHL is proud to announce today the 18 players who have been named to the Rookie All-Star Team, the Second All-Star Team, and the First All-Star Team for the 2025-2026 season.
Rookie All-Star Team
Goaltender: Jan Larys, Drummondville
Defenceman: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton
Defenceman: Malik L'Italien, Halifax
Forward: Egor Shilov, Victoriaville
Forward: Alexey Vlasov, Victoriaville
Forward: Alexis Joseph, Saint John
Larys: 38 games, record of 26-10-1-1, 2.86 GAA, .908 Save%, and 3 shutouts
Bleyl: 63 games, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, and +58
L'Italien: 64 games, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, and -13
Shilov: 63 games, 32 goals, 50 assists, 82 points, and -11
Vlasov: 64 games, 44 goals, 36 assists, 80 points, and -22
Joseph: 54 games, 24 goals, 36 assists, 60 points, and -16
Second All-Star Team
Goaltender: William Lacelle, Rimouski/Blainville-Boisbriand
Defenceman: Tomas Lavoie, Cape Breton/Chicoutimi
Defenceman: Marcus Kearsey, Charlottetown
Forward: Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or
Forward: Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand
Forward: Nathan Leek, Charlottetown
Lacelle: 45 games, record of 27-15-1-1, 2.49 GAA, .917 Save%, and 7 shutouts
Lavoie: 56 games, 10 goals, 37 assists, 47 points, and +34
Kearsey: 62 games, 15 goals, 40 assists, 55 points, and -7
Veilleux: 64 games, 43 goals, 53 assists, 96 points, and -11
Carbonneau: 60 games, 51 goals, 29 assists, 80 points, and +31
Leek: 63 games, 47 goals, 37 assists, 84 points, and +3
First All-Star Team
Goaltender: Rudy Guimond, Moncton
Defenceman: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton
Defenceman: Alex Huang, Chicoutimi
Forward: Maxim Massé, Chicoutimi
Forward: Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton
Forward: Thomas Verdon, Rouyn-Noranda
Guimond: 50 games, record of 40-7-1-2, 2.27 GAA, .922 Save%, and 3 shutouts
Bleyl: 63 games, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, and +58
Huang: 62 games, 11 goals, 59 assists, 70 points, and +58
Massé: 63 games, 51 goals, 51 assists, 102 points, and +62
Desnoyers: 45 games, 22 goals, 56 assists, 78 points, and +36
Verdon: 64 games, 36 goals, 59 assists, 95 points, and +22
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Malik L'Italien Named to QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team - Halifax Mooseheads
- Desnoyers, Bleyl & Guimond Earn 1st Team All-Star Honours - Moncton Wildcats
- QMJHL Announces All-Star Teams - QMJHL
- Mann-Dixon Steps Down from Eagles Coaching Staff - Cape Breton Eagles
- A Season to be Proud of Ends in Tight Game 7 Battle - Charlottetown Islanders
- Cats Face off Versus the Foreurs in Round 2 - Moncton Wildcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moncton Wildcats Stories
- Desnoyers, Bleyl & Guimond Earn 1st Team All-Star Honours
- Cats Face off Versus the Foreurs in Round 2
- Guimond Is Wildcats Nominee for QMJHL Marcel-Robert Trophy, Student-Athlete of the Year
- Wildcats Complete Sweep of Sea Dogs, Move on to Round 2
- Wildcats Control Game 3 with 6-0 Shutout