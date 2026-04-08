Malik L'Italien Named to QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team

Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Malik L'Italien was named to the QMJHL's All-Rookie Team on Wednesday. The 16-year-old from Montreal, QC was the third overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft by the Mooseheads.

L'Italien played in all 64 games during the regular season and contributed 24 points with four goals and 20 assists. He was the highest scoring 16-year-old defenceman in the league and finished third in scoring amongst all rookie blueliners.

The other defenceman on the All-Rookie Team is Moncton Wildcats 18-year-old American Tommy Bleyl. The forwards consist of Saint John Sea Dogs phenom Alexis Joseph - who was the first overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft. Victoriaville Russian imports Egor Shilov and Alexey Vlasov both cracked the squad. The top rookie goalie is Drummondville's Jan Larys, an import pick from Czechia.

Halifax's Oleg Kulebiakin was left off the squad after he finished fourth in rookie scoring behind Shilov, Bleyl and Vlasov.

The Mooseheads also got great contributions this season from 16-year-old defenceman Cam Minella, who like L'Italien, played in all 64 regular season games. Halifax will look to add more high-end youth to the roster when the team hosts the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft June 5-6 at Scotiabank Centre. The Mooseheads will have two top seven picks, with a 28.6% chance at landing the first overall pick when the QMJHL holds the annual Draft Lottery on April 21st on RDS.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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