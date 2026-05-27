Brad Cuzner Named Manager of Hockey Operations & Recruitment

Published on May 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Mooseheads announced today that Brad Cuzner has been hired as the organization's new Manager of Hockey Operations & Recruitment, a role created to strengthen the team's player evaluation, scouting processes, and long-term hockey strategy.

Cuzner previously served the organization as Game Day Operations Manager and as Manager of Business Development, earning a reputation for his work ethic, professionalism, and deep understanding of the Mooseheads' culture. In his new position, he will work closely with General Manager Cam Russell and Assistant General Manager Allie MacDonald.

"I'm incredibly excited to work the Mooseheads in this new capacity. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute on the hockey operations side. Working with Cam, Allie, and the rest of the staff as we build toward the future is something I'm really looking forward to," Cuzner said.

"Brad's passion for the game, strong communication skills, and familiarity with our team make him a great fit for this role. We're thrilled to have him join this side of the business," said Russell.

Cuzner begins the role immediately as the Mooseheads continue preparations for the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft, taking place June 5-6 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Each day of the Draft is free to attend; with General Admission tickets becoming available for fans at 10am AT on Thursday, May 28th at Ticketmaster.ca. Fans are invited to enjoy an outdoor DJ party taking place at the Duke and Carmichael Street entrances from 6-7pm on Friday evening, kicking off a celebration of hockey and community in downtown Halifax.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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