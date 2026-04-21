Mooseheads Add American Free Agent Forward Evan Nee

Published on April 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads are proud to announce the signing of free-agent forward Evan Nee.

Nee, a native of Arlington, Massachusetts, will join the Mooseheads as he enters his 19-year-old season. The dynamic left-shooting forward stands 5'11" and weighs 185 pounds, bringing speed, skill, and a proven scoring touch to Halifax's lineup.

"Evan is a highly skilled forward with great compete and leadership qualities. He's coming off an outstanding season at St. Mark's, and we expect him to play a prominent role for us next year. We're very excited to welcome him to Halifax," said Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell

Nee arrives from St. Mark's School (MA), where he established himself as one of the program's most productive players in recent history. A two-time All-ISL selection, he finished his prep career ranked third all-time in school scoring and surpassed the prestigious 100-point milestone in December 2025. Serving as team captain in 2025-26, he posted an impressive 25 goals, 32 assists, and 57 points in just 30 games.

The latest addition comes as part of a busy week for the Mooseheads. The team will participate in Tuesday's QMJHL Draft Lottery where they hold 28.6% odds of landing the first overall selection in June's Entry Draft to be held in Halifax. The Draft Lottery can be seen tonight on RDS at 7:30pm Atlantic.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

Mooseheads Add American Free Agent Forward Evan Nee - Halifax Mooseheads

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