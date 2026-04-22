Huskies to Pick First Overall

Published on April 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Montréal, QC - The QMJHL held its lottery earlier today at the RDS offices for the 2026 Draft presented by Fenplast, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies have won the first overall pick.

The Huskies will select first overall for the first time since relocating to Rouyn-Noranda in 1996. The organization had previously held this privilege in 1989, when it was known as the Verdun Jr Canadiens. Patrick Poulin was chosen first overall then.

The Huskies were the favorites to win the lottery with 9 balls out of 21 (42.9% odds), through a pick that originally belonged to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, who finished 18th and last in the QMJHL standings.

Rouyn-Noranda will pick first ahead of the Victoriaville Tigres, who moved up from fourth to second place thanks to the lottery. The Bois-Francs team had only two balls (9.5%) in play.

The Halifax Mooseheads secured the third overall pick, holding the second-best odds (28.6%, 6 balls) via a pick acquired from the Rimouski Océanic.

Like Halifax, the Shawinigan Cataractes (3 balls, 14.3%) dropped one spot, while the Saint John Sea Dogs (1 ball, 4.8%) remained in fifth position. The Dogs won the lottery last year and selected Alexis Joseph.

The 2026 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, will take place on June 5 and 6 in Halifax.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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