Sylvain Favreau Named Coach of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce that Sylvain Favreau has been awarded the Ron-Lapointe Trophy as Coach of the Year for the 2025-2026 season.

In his fifth season as a head coach, and his third in Drummondville, Favreau earns this prestigious honour for the first time. It also marks the first time in QMJHL history that a Voltigeurs head coach has received this award.

In a surprising turn, Favreau guided the Voltigeurs in a season-long battle for top spot in the Western Conference, ultimately finishing just one point behind the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Gilles-Courteau Trophy champions in 2024, the Voltigeurs finished third overall in 2024-2025 and fifth in 2025-2026.

An achievement in itself, considering the team relied on just one 60-point scorer, Jesse Allecia, and only one other 50-point scorer, Renaud Poulin.

The Voltigeurs operated by committee, finishing sixth in both goals for and goals against, despite dressing two rookie goaltenders throughout the season.

They were particularly effective at even strength, as they ranked 17th on the power play and 16th on the penalty kill. One positive note is that the Voltigeurs were the least penalized team in the QMJHL.

Favreau, 47, coached the Halifax Mooseheads for two seasons before joining the Voltigeurs in the summer of 2023. - For interview requests with Sylvain Favreau, please contact David Roy at 819-313-1225 or at droy@voltigeurs.ca. - Finalists

Steve Hartley, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

In his second season behind the bench of the Huskies, Hartley led them- against all expectations- to the Western Conference championship. Few would have predicted that at the start of the season, especially following the trade that sent Bill Zonnon to the Armada. Rouyn-Noranda's defence stood out in particular, finishing fourth in the league with 178 goals against, while the offence ranked seventh. Third on both the power play and penalty kill, the Huskies- who were the second least penalized team- were led by Thomas Verdon up front, Antoine St-Laurent on defence, and Samuel Meloche in goal. Before joining the Huskies in 2024, Hartley, 40, spent just over four seasons as head coach of the Voltigeurs.

Yanick Jean, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

For the past four years, Yanick Jean and the Saguenéens have been building toward the 2025-2026 season- and it delivered for Chicoutimi fans. The Sags finished second overall, just one point behind Moncton. Ranking first in offence, defence, power play, and penalty kill, the Saguenéens were dominant across the board, while also being the third least penalized team in the league. The team featured nine 50-point scorers, four defencemen with 40+ points, and two goaltenders performing at an elite level in Lucas Beckman and Raphaël Précourt. Yanick Jean succeeded in keeping his roster united and motivated toward a common goal: competing for first place overall.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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