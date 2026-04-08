Cats Face off Versus the Foreurs in Round 2

Published on April 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats are back on the ice for Round 2 after making short work of the NB-rival Sea Dogs with a sweep. The 13th overall Val-d'Or Foreurs will be the opponent after they upset 5th overall Drummondville in 5 games.

Round 1 went fairly smooth as the Cats outscored the Dogs 21-6 over the 4-game series. Four Wildcats put up 6 points each, led by Gavin Cornforth with 6 goals. Teddy Mutryn (2G, 4A), Caleb Desnoyers (6A) and Tommy Bleyl (6A) all had a big hand in the Cats scoring. Gabe Smith (3G, 2A), Niko Tournas (2G, 3A) and Preston Lounsbury (3G, 2A) provided big moments as well.

Rudy Guimond secured the net with 4 wins (including a shutout), a 1.24 GAA and .940 save % - upping his game from his Q-leading regular season stats.

The Foreurs and Cats faced off twice this season with Moncton taking both - 7-2 at home and 8-2 in Val-d'Or. Both games were similar with Moncton building big leads early. Each Wildcat goalie had a turn against the Foruers and picked up wins. Captain Caleb Desnoyers had his biggest game of the season at Val-d'Or on Februrary 26, putting up a franchise record-tying 6 points (2G, 4A).

Val-d'Or's offence has been paced by the Q's 2nd leading point-getter Pjilippe Veilleux, who had 43 goals & 53 assists for 96 points during the regular season. Veilleux had 5 points (3G, 2A) in the opening round, and some other Foreurs stepped up to oust the Volts. Alix Durocher leads the squad with 8 points (3G, 5A) and right behind him are a pair of 20 year-olds - Maxime Coursol (3G, 4A) and Louis-Charles Plourde (3G, 4A).

Foreurs' goalie Emile Beaunoyer made all 5 starts and earned all 4 wins in Round 1. He gave up only 12 goals and will be a factor in this matchup versus the high-powered & deep Wildcats offence. His stats speak for themselves - 2.37 GAA, .930 SV%, 1 shutout.

Games 1 & 2 go Friday & Saturday respectively, at the Den!

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $15,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $15,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all 1/4-zip sweaters - Save 20!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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