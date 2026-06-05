Moncton Wildcats Confirm Submission of Intent to Bid to Host 2028 Memorial Cup

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have officially submitted their intent to bid to host the 2028 Memorial Cup.

The submission positions Moncton as a strong candidate to host the Canadian Hockey League's premier championship event, bringing together the top teams in major junior hockey from across the country.

"Moncton has a proven track record of delivering first-class national events," said Wildcats President, R.J. Irving, "This bid reflects the strength of our organization, our city, and province. We are confident that the Moncton intent to bid outline meets, and exceeds, all of the criteria required to host a Memorial Cup."

"The Moncton Wildcats have been one of the winningest teams in the CHL over the past two seasons," added Taylor MacDougall, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Moncton Wildcats. "We have demonstrated an ability to attract and retain top talent and are very confident we can build a roster that can compete and win the Memorial Cup in 2028."

Building on a long-standing tradition of hosting successful large-scale events, including the World Junior Hockey Championships in 2023, Moncton's bid emphasizes both execution excellence and community engagement, ensuring a Memorial Cup that resonates with players, fans, partners, and the broader community.

"The Memorial Cup represents the very best of major junior hockey in Canada," added R.J. Irving. "We believe Moncton offers a unique combination of passionate fans, outstanding facilities, and proven event delivery that will make the 2028 tournament truly special."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.