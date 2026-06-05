QMJHL and LHPS announce the creation of the Nicolas-Dutil Memorial Scholarship

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Preparatory School Hockey League (LHPS) are proud to announce the creation of the Nicolas-Dutil Memorial Scholarship, an initiative designed to honour the memory of referee Nicolas Dutil and to annually recognize young leaders who contribute to the development of hockey through their work as officials.

A former QMJHL referee and member of the LHPS Board of Directors, Nicolas Dutil left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. Known for his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the game, he devoted a significant part of his life to serving hockey and supporting the development of young people.

To preserve his legacy, two scholarships will be awarded annually to student-athletes who also serve as referees in minor hockey. Recipients will be selected based on their academic achievement, involvement in officiating, leadership, ethical standards, and positive contributions to the hockey community.

The creation of this scholarship has been made possible through a partnership between the QMJHL and the LHPS, which share a common commitment to recognizing youth engagement and the vital role officials play in our sport.

"Nicolas embodied the very best values of hockey. He firmly believed in youth development, the importance of education, and the essential role officials play in our game. This scholarship will ensure that his values and legacy continue to inspire future generations. We are extremely proud to partner with the LHPS to honour his memory in a meaningful and lasting way," said QMJHL Deputy Commissioner Martin Lavallée.

For the LHPS- which will cease operations this summer and wished to leave a lasting legacy for young people- this initiative also serves as a tangible way to recognize the exceptional impact Nicolas Dutil had on youth.

"Nicolas was a man of great compassion who believed in the potential of every young person. His commitment extended far beyond the boundaries of the rink. He understood the importance of developing good people before developing good athletes. Through this scholarship, we hope to inspire young people to follow his example and pursue their growth with passion, respect, and integrity," said Dave Horth, Vice-President of the LHPS.

Details regarding the nomination process and the awarding of the Nicolas-Dutil Memorial Scholarship will be announced at a later date.







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