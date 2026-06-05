Video Replay: QMJHL Partners with Spiideo

Published on June 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and Spiideo have announced a multi-year partnership that will bring multi-angle, cloud-based video replay and performance analysis technology across the league. The partnership will kick off in tandem with the 2026-27 season.

Every QMJHL arena will be equipped with multi-angle automated cameras, providing complete visual coverage of the ice. This addresses one of the most persistent challenges in junior hockey: the limitations of single-camera setups that leave blind spots on the ice and prevent officials from reviewing plays with confidence. With seven camera angles deployed at every venue, the league will achieve complete ice coverage that ensures every incident can be reviewed thoroughly and fairly. Standardization across the league ensures that officials and coaches always have access to the same tools and footage quality, regardless of location. This consistency improves the accuracy of rulings and guarantees a level playing field for all teams.

"I am very excited to welcome this new partnership with Spiideo, an important step in the QMJHL's evolution," said QMJHL Vice-President of Hockey Operations, Éric Chouinard. "This platform was designed to simplify the way we work and foster even more effective collaboration with our officials and teams. It represents much more than just a tool; it reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this project a reality. Together, let's make this new platform a driver of performance, innovation, and collective success."

This partnership carries critical implications for player safety. High-quality, multi-angle footage enables officials to accurately assess dangerous plays in real time, ensuring that hazardous conduct is consistently identified and penalized. The result is a safer playing environment for every athlete in the league.

Beyond game-day operations, Spiideo's technology will support the QMJHL's official development program. League officiating staff will use the footage to analyze calls, identify areas for growth, and deliver precise, evidence-based feedback to on-ice officials. This ongoing development pipeline will accelerate the growth of officials within the league and raise the consistency and standard of officiating across all venues.

"The QMJHL is one of the most respected development leagues in the world, and this partnership reflects a shared belief that the next generation of players and officials deserve the same standard of technology as the pros. Every player on the ice deserves to be seen clearly and every call deserves to be made with confidence," said Patrik Olsson, CEO of Spiideo.

The QMJHL partnership is part of Spiideo's broader commitment to serving hockey at every level. With a full product suite trusted by organizations in the NHL, AHL, OHL, and more, Spiideo ensures that no matter where the game is played, teams, officials, and players have the tools they need to perform, develop, and compete at their best.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.