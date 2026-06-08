Islanders Select Aslan Tremblay in Round 1 of the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft

Published on June 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders added 10 new prospects to the organization during the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft in Halifax, selecting five forwards, three defencemen, and two goaltenders.

The Islanders' draft class also featured three American-born players, reflecting a historic year for American participation in the QMJHL Entry Draft.

Charlottetown opened the draft by selecting centre Aslan Tremblay with the 11th overall pick in the first round.

A native of Quebec City, QC, Tremblay stands 6'1" and 192 pounds and is coming off an impressive season with the Amos Forestiers of the QM18AAA. The 16-year-old recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 38 regular season games before adding four goals and one assist in the playoffs. He also represented his region at the QMJHL Cup, posting one goal and two assists in three games.

"Tremblay was a kid we interviewed and we liked the interview a lot," said Islanders' Head Scout, Kevin Hill. "He showed his passion and personality in that interview. He's got size with skill and is something we don't have in our lineup right now. We couldn't be more excited to get him."

Ranked eighth overall on the QMJHL Central Scouting final rankings, Tremblay was viewed by many as one of the top forwards available in the draft.

"Aslan checks all of the boxes," said Islanders scout Cory Arsenault. "He sniffs around the blue paint and doesn't need much time or space to be deadly."

The Islanders were thrilled to see Tremblay available at 11th overall and believe they secured tremendous value with their first-round selection.

In the second round, Charlottetown selected defenceman Nathan Frost with the 29th overall pick.

The Drummondville, QC product was ranked 21st overall and fourth among defencemen on the QMJHL Central Scouting final rankings. The 6'1", 174-pound left-shot blueliner spent the season with the Marie-Rivier Canimex M17 AAA program, recording 11 points in 18 regular season games while adding two points in two playoff contests.

"Frost was a player we thought at 29 we were sitting too low to select him and thought if we can find a partner to trade up with he would be a great asset. With a player of his talents sitting at 29 and also probably in the top 3 in terms of interviewed players this year, for us he was the obvious choice," said Hill. "He's an offensive defenceman that likes joining the rush or leading it. Something we don't have right now. He's going to be a great asset moving forward."

Frost also impressed at the QMJHL Cup, scoring two goals in four games. A mobile defender with size and significant upside, Frost was a player the Islanders' scouting staff were excited to add to their prospect pool.

After selecting a forward and a defenceman with their first two picks, the Islanders turned their attention to the crease in the fourth round, selecting goaltender Colby O'Shaughnessy with the 65th overall pick.

The Cole Harbour, NS native was ranked as the fifth-best goaltender on the QMJHL Central Scouting list. The 16-year-old netminder stands 6'1" and 170 pounds and spent last season with the March & Mill Co. Hunters U18 program of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League. O'Shaughnessy appeared in 17 regular season games and six playoff contests before joining the South Shore Lumberjacks of the NSJHL for two playoff games.

According to Islanders goaltending coach Paul Drew, O'Shaughnessy was an exciting addition and a player the organization was eager to bring into the fold.

Charlottetown continued to add offensive talent in the middle rounds, selecting American-born forwards Robert Deklaine of Westborough, MA and Cade Noonan of Boston, MA with back-to-back picks. Followed by their second goaltender of the draft, selecting Caleb Pelletier of Laval, QC.

Charlottetown rounded out its 2026 draft class by selecting forwards Hugo Légaré (Saint-Raymond, QC) and Bodan McFadden (Moncton, NB), along with defencemen Liam Bowles (Island View, NB) and Mason Wohlers (Somers, CT, USA).

2026 Charlottetown Islanders Draft Class

Round 1, Pick 11 - Aslan Tremblay, C, Quebec City, QC

Round 2, Pick 29 - Nathan Frost, D, Drummondville, QC

Round 4, Pick 65 - Colby O'Shaughnessy, G, Cole Harbour, NS

Round 5 - Robert Deklaine, F, Westborough, MA, USA

Round 5 - Cade Noonan, F, Boston, MA, USA

Round 6 - Caleb Pelletier, G, Laval, QC

Round 8 - Hugo Légaré, F, Saint-Raymond, QC

Round 9 - Bodan McFadden, F, Moncton, NB

Round 10 - Liam Bowles, D, Island View, NB

Round 12 - Mason Wohlers, D, Somers, CT, USA

The next event on the hockey operations calendar for the Islanders is the 2026 CHL Import Draft, scheduled for June 30.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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