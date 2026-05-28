After 11 Seasons, Jim Hulton to Pursue New Opportunities

Published on May 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders announced today that Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton will be moving on from the organization after 11 memorable seasons behind the Islanders bench.

Hulton joined the franchise prior to the 2015-16 season and quickly became the face of our franchise. On September 11, 2015, he coached his first game with the Islanders, earning a 4-3 shootout victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. Over the next decade, Hulton helped shape the identity of the franchise both on and off the ice.

'Hulton Hockey' became known for a relentless compete level, resilience, and commitment to playing for one another.

During his tenure, Hulton guided the Islanders through some of the most successful years in team history, including the club's unforgettable underdog run to the QMJHL Semi-Finals in 2018-19 as the league's 9th-ranked team, as well as a trip to the QMJHL Final in 2021-22.

Hulton's leadership and success earned him numerous accolades throughout his career with the Islanders. He was named QMJHL Coach of the Year in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, while also receiving the prestigious CHL Coach of the Year Award in 2021-22. Internationally, he served as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship and was selected twice as Head Coach of the QMJHL All-Stars during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

"From the moment my family and I arrived in Charlottetown, this Island embraced us and made us feel at home. I will always be grateful for the relationships, memories, and experiences we shared together, from the exciting playoff runs to the everyday moments that made this journey so special," said Jim Hulton.

Beyond the wins and accomplishments, Hulton became a pillar of the Islanders organization and the Charlottetown community.

"Jim Hulton has been the face of our franchise for over a decade," said Charlottetown Islanders Board Chair Dave Trainor. "His professionalism, leadership, and passion for the game helped elevate this organization. More importantly, Jim became a true pillar in our community and represented our franchise with tremendous class every single day. We are incredibly thankful for everything Jim has done for the Charlottetown Islanders and we wish him, Kristina, Jimmy & Lucas nothing but the best as he explores new opportunities."

The Charlottetown Islanders organization would like to thank Jim for his commitment, dedication, and leadership throughout the past 11 seasons.

The Islanders will start the process to fill the vacancy.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

After 11 Seasons, Jim Hulton to Pursue New Opportunities - Charlottetown Islanders

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