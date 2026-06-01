Islanders Announce Season Ticket Early Bird Prize Draw Winners

Published on June 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders would like to thank all fans who purchased their 2026-27 Season Tickets during our Early Bird Loyalty Pricing period.

The support from Islanders fans continues to play a vital role in the success of our organization, and we are excited to announce the five winners of our Early Bird Prize Draw.

Although the Early Bird draw has concluded, Season Tickets for the 2026-27 season remain available for purchase online and in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office. Secure your seats today and join us for another exciting season of Islanders hockey at the Eastlink Centre.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

Islanders Announce Season Ticket Early Bird Prize Draw Winners - Charlottetown Islanders

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