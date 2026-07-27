Islanders Welcome Kaytlyn Poberznick

Published on July 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to welcome Kaytlyn Poberznick to their staff as the team's new Communications Manager.

Poberznick comes from Kingston, Ontario, where she worked for Global News as a Video Journalist and Sports Reporter. She has experience covering various levels of hockey including the AHL, CHL, and USports. In January, she reached a professional milestone as the first woman to provide play-by-play commentary for a Belleville Senators game. Her experience also includes broadcasting for Queen's University and the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC). As a former collegiate athlete and CCAA Women's Basketball National Champion, Poberznick brings a strong competitive background and professional expertise to the organization. Poberznick has a wealth of knowledge in community engagement and extensive experience both in front of and behind the camera, making her a strong asset to our team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaytlyn to the Islanders business staff," said President and General Manager Scott Harris. "She brings an impressive background in media, storytelling, and community engagement that will strengthen how we connect with our fans, partners, and the broader hockey community.

In her new role, Poberznick will lead the execution of the Islanders' communications strategy and digital content initiatives. She will be responsible for managing media relations and enhancing the overall brand experience throughout the hockey season. The Islanders look forward to the professional perspective and experience she will bring to the communications department.

Season Tickets and 15-Game Packs for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats for an exciting new era of Islanders hockey by purchasing online or by visiting the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

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Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

Islanders Welcome Kaytlyn Poberznick - Charlottetown Islanders

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