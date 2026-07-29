Islanders Announce Partnership with Ladner's Source for Sports

Published on July 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce a new partnership with Ladner's Source for Sports. The Islanders' merchandise store at the Eastlink Centre will be taken over and operated by Ladner's, providing a high-quality fan experience and levelling up the product.

General Manager and President, Scott Harris, says he's eager to watch Ladner's raise the bar.

"We're really excited to have them join the Islanders family. We're really pushing a fan-first mentality coming into the 2026-27 season, and this is a great way to make that possible. Ladner's is a world-class local group that brings a lot to the community, and now they get to come into our building and continue to make a big impact."

Owner and operator of Ladner's Source for Sports, Ryan Ladner, says they're ready to get the season started and see fans enjoy the new partnership firsthand.

"We are extremely excited to have partnered with the Charlottetown Islanders to look after the Fan Merchandise Store, and to become the official supplier of all Charlottetown Islanders merchandise," said Ladner. "Being in the sporting goods business, we feel we have capabilities to provide a wide variety of products to match the quality on the ice. We're looking forward to seeing everyone at the rink!"

Ladner's Source for Sport will also have offerings at their Charlottetown Source for Sport location.

The new Islanders Team Shop and online store will open in early September.

The Islanders home opener is set for September 18 as they host the Moncton Wildcats. Season tickets and 15-Game Packs for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats for an exciting new era of Islanders hockey by purchasing online or by visiting the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

For the latest Islanders news, follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/IslandersHKY), Twitter (@IslandersHKY), Instagram (@IslandersHKY), or sign up for the official Newsletter.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

Islanders Announce Partnership with Ladner's Source for Sports - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.