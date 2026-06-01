Ghislain Hébert Named QMJHL Director of Officiating

Published on June 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the appointment of Ghislain Hébert as Director of Officiating, succeeding Richard Trottier, who held the position for the past 16 seasons.

Hébert officiated in the NHL from 2009 to 2025, working 1,005 regular-season games over the course of his career. Last season, he officiated in Germany's top professional league, the DEL.

Prior to joining the NHL in 2009, he spent one season in both the ECHL and the American Hockey League after a seven-year stint in the QMJHL, including four seasons as a linesman and three as a referee.

Ghislain Hébert assumes his new responsibilities effective immediately and will report to QMJHL Vice-President of Hockey Operations, Éric Chouinard.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ghislain to our team," said Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "Hockey continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and he will help ensure our League benefits from those changes. His communication skills will be appreciated by all stakeholders."

"With his résumé, it was clear to us that Ghislain Hébert was the ideal candidate for this role," added Éric Chouinard. "His experience will strengthen our team, and his expertise will be a tremendous asset to both our officials and the League as a whole."

"I accept the role of Director of Officiating of the QMJHL with great pride and humility," said Hébert. "The QMJHL holds a special place in my career, and I am determined to give back by contributing to the development, guidance, and excellence of our officials. My goal is to continue the tradition of integrity, professionalism, and rigor that defines our League, while helping prepare the next generation to reach the highest levels of officiating. I am honoured to return to this great family and excited to share my professional experience with all stakeholders as we continue to elevate the standard of officiating in the QMJHL."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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